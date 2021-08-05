Vols Commit Addison Nichols Ranked Among Top Interior Offensive Linemen, SI99 Prospects

Earlier this week, Addison Nichols announced his commitment to Tennessee, as he chose the Volunteers over Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Southern Cal.

The commitment of the 6'5",318lbs offensive lineman marked a major victory on the recruiting trail for Josh Huepel's staff, as Nichols becomes the highest rated commitment in Tennessee's class on each recruiting site.

Last week, Nichols was ranked among the country's best interior offensive linemen by Sports Illustrated All-American. He came in at No.3 on the list.

"Simply put, a mauler," Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting, John Garcia Jr. wrote at the time. "Nichols has limited upside athletically but his finishing abilities on tape are unmatched in the 2022 class. He understands leverage and given the proper scheme will impact an offensive line unit upon arrival in college. He tends to be a leaner in pass pro, but given the pending move to the interior of the offensive line, shows promise in his ability to latch and finish."

Now, Nichols has been ranked No.72 in 2022's inaugural SI99 rankings, meaning he is considered to be one of the nation's premier talents.

"I just feel that they have the most to offer me as a football player and a person," Nichols told VR2 on SI before publicly revealing his decision. "With the connections I have made and will be able to make at Tennessee, going to be a Vol will set me up for life, not just for college. That is the biggest thing for me because it is a forty-year plan, not a four-year plan. I am in it to be successful my entire life, not just four years, and I feel like Tennessee has all of the things to do that for me."

"I feel like their scheme is really good for a lineman," Nichols said. "It helps keep the defense on their toes. Those were two of the most impressive things for me."

Nichols will have the chance to improve his rankings on the field this fall at GAC.