    December 11, 2021
    Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With the Media As Bowl Practices Gets Underway

    With bowl practice getting underway for the Vols, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Saturday morning. You can watch the session in the video above. 

    Tennessee will have practice before taking a break for the Christmas holiday's then return to the Music City to take on Purdue on December 30th. Heupel will meet with the media again on Wednesday afternoon as the Early signing period gets underway. 

