Watch: Vols Commit Venson Sneed Makes Plays During Spring Jamboree

A look at 2022 Tennessee Volunteers Commitment Venson Sneed's spring game highlights
Winter Park (Fla.) standout defender Venson Sneed played in his last high school spring game last night. The Volunteer commit was a standout during the Jamboree, and you can view several of his highlights in the video above.

Sneed's stock has continued to rise, as he has been a consistent performer at multiple camps this Spring. He was a standout performer at a Rivals event last month, as he routinely had success against some of the nation's best offensive linemen.

Sneed originally planned to announce his commitment to the Volunteers during the day leading up to the Spring game, but he did not need to wait anymore, and he announced a month early, marking the second commitment in the Josh Heupel era.

Sneed remains firmly locked in with the Vols, and he will visit Tennessee next month with his team and on an official visit. Below is a look at his commitment interview.

