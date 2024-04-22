Zion Grady Returning To Tennessee
2025 four-star defensive lineman Zion Grady (Enterprise, Ala.) will return next weekend to visit the Tennessee Volunteers.
4-star edge rusher Zion Grady is planning a return to Knoxville next weekend, ahead of an official visit set for June 14. Along with Tennessee, the former Alabama commit plans to visit Miami, Florida State, Georgia, and Auburn.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher is currently ranked as the No. 56 prospect in the nation. Grady is coming off of a monster season, putting up the second-most sacks in Alabama with 19 while also recording 26 hurries and 106 total tackles.
On tape, Grady uses his elite speed and high-level pass-rushing moves to cut past opposing
offensive linemen. Among Grady’s high-level pass-rushing moves, he favors the bull rush, utilizing his longer reach to create separation and opportunities to fly by the o-line. Grady also showcases the ability to make quick reads, resulting in blown-up play designs and disgruntled offensive coordinators.
With Tennessee continuing to capture interest from the class of 2025, Vols fans have a massive summer filled with commitment announcements. Although it's unknown whether these recruits will choose the Orange and White come commitment time, Tennessee football has continued to make lasting and positive impressions.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
