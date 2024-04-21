Volunteer Country

BREAKING: Radarious Jackson Sets Commitment Date

2025 four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson (Memphis, Tenn.) has scheduled his commitment date, and the Tennessee Volunteers are heavily involved.

Evan Crowell

Radarious Jackson poses for a portrait in the football team's locker room at Sheffield High School
Radarious Jackson poses for a portrait in the football team's locker room at Sheffield High School / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA

Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson has been a long-time Tennessee Volunteers target, and he set a commitment date on Sunday afternoon. Jackson will announce his college decision on Monday, April 22.

In an update on his Instagram account, Jackson announced that at 1:00 PM EST he will join the On3 Youtube channel to announce. He will decide between Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Jackson ranks as the No. 237 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

On3's Steve Wiltfong submitted an RPM pick earlier in the week for the Volunteers to land Jackson. He recently made an unofficial visit to Knoxville, Tennessee, and had a great time with the coaching staff and prospective prospects. He's very high on Tennessee's wide receiver board and would be a welcomed addition on Rocky Top.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

