Radarious Jackson Continues National Ascent
2025 four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson (Memphis, Tenn.) has been a long-time Tennessee Volunteers and continues garnering more national traction.
Sheffield High School wide recevier Radarious Jackson burst onto the scene during his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound pass catcher had fans before the year began, but major programs are extremely interested after a season that saw him win Tennessee's 3A "Mr. Football" award.
The Tennessee Volunteers have recruited Jackson for months, offering him his eighth scholarship offer on October 16, 2023. They were the second Power-5 program to offer Jackson behind the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Vols were in his top group heading into the spring, and a recent unofficial visit a few weeks ago has them in the driver's seat. On3's Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of Tennessee to land Jackson on Friday.
He ranks as the No. 237 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. On3 ranks him as the No. 80 prospect in America, and are the only major recruiting service that has him ranked remotley that highly. Jackson will likely see a rise across the other three major recruiting services in the coming months, a reflection of the current college interest he's receiving.
Auburn, Duke, Florida, Missouri, and Ole Miss are some other programs who have offered Jackson recently. Many major passing offenses across the sport have taken a general liking to Jackson, who offers upside at the catch point and with the football in his hands in the open field.
