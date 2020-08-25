Vols Commit Lewis Ranked as Nation's 27th Best Player in Inaugural SI99

Sports Illustrated All-American has continued to rank and evaluate prospects for months on end, and today, the inaugural reveal of the SI99 took place.

SI's Director of Recruiting, John Garcia, had this to say about the release:

“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going. We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each -- slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point -- two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”

Dylan Brooks is Tennessee's highest rated commitment at 18, but Terrence Lewis is not far behind. Lewis comes in at 27th on the elite list, and he is ranked as the nation's 4th best off-ball linebacker.

SI's Edwin Weathersby recently wrote on Lewis' evaluation: A physical outlier on this list right at the 200-pound mark entering his senior season, Lewis compensates with an over-aggression that coordinators from any era could appreciate. A true seek and destroy b-liner from point A to B, there is seldom wasted movement or time in between play recognition and adding another tick to the stat sheet. The Tennessee commitment challenges for quickest prospect on this list with a speed to power pop on contact that will create as many oohs and ahhs as any back-seven prospect in the country. Where the ceiling sits even higher with a prospect like Lewis is the potential working off the ball while retreating in space. Despite being known for the finish, his instincts and length affect the passing game in one of the nation's most competitive areas on Friday nights. Staying disciplined within his frame and adding good weight are the primary factors potentially preventing Lewis from a starting nod right out of the gates in college but he seems to always find a way.