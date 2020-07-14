SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Terrence Lewis
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
Schools of Interest: Considering Florida, LSU, Nebraska among others. 
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Muscular build and good length at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. Should carry more mass at the next level.

Athleticism: Lewis may be the twitchiest and most fluid linebacker in the class of 2021. He profiles more like a safety but plays bigger than his frame suggests. Speed, quickness, fluidity and raw power are each on the rare end of the spectrum and it amounts to as exciting a linebacker prospect as there is.

Instincts: A nose for the football is an understatement with Lewis, who racked up more than 100 tackles as a sophomore and junior. He is a fast-flow defender shot out of a cannon towards the ball carrier. In 2019 he showed improved coverage ability and made several plays on the football versus the pass, including multiple interceptions.

Polish: The volume element of Lewis’ game speaks to his closing speed and finishing power as a tackler. He forms up ball carriers with good leverage and short-area explosion. The rising senior can cover a lot of ground against the pass relative to his assignment. He could fall victim to the wash at times because he is so quick to the point, so patience and spacial leverage improvements can help him work towards his positional ceiling.

Bottom Line: Lewis is the linebacker prototype for the current day and age of college football. He can impact all three downs against a spread offense in moving towards the line of scrimmage or away from it with head-turning flashes along the way. Known for speed and pop at the point of contact, he can hold up in the box or in space despite a size disadvantage. As Lewis fills out and improves his ability to combat blockers he can ascend towards the command of a big-time college football defense.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American