Elite In-State QB Ty Simpson Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Ty Simpson is the most prolific passer to come out of the state in Tennessee in the modern recruiting era. Simpson holds more than 35 offers from Division 1 programs across the country.

The Westview (Tenn.) star is the son of Tennessee-Martin Head Coach, Jason Simpson, and he is familiar with how the process works, but it recently opened up even more when September 1st made it to where coaches could start reaching out to him.