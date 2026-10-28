Gabby Minus shakes off nerves in Lady Vols’ exhibition win over FAMU

In Tuesday night’s exhibition between Tennessee Lady Vols basketball and Florida A&M, head coach Kim Caldwell saw a lot of good work out of her team. Tennessee went on to a 132-63 win over the Rattlers, and eight players scored in double figures. It was also every player’s first time playing in Food City Center against another opponent in a real game environment.

Granted, the result doesn’t go on the record, but fans and those on SECN+ got to see what could be for this Lady Vols basketball team. With all the new players on the team, there was a little nervousness among some, especially a freshman who has never been on this stage before.

During the game, as I made my observations, freshman Gabby Minus stood out to me. She was all over the floor and made plays offensively and on defense. In 17 minutes of play, Minus finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds with two assists. After the game, Caldwell talked about Minus and how she was nervous at first.

“I was very proud of Gabby,” Caldwell told me. “She had those two rough shots early in the game, and she’s coming off to the sideline, and I’m trying to coach her up on the shots. I said, ‘Well, tell me about those two shots,’ and the correct answer was, ‘I shot them too quick.’ And she just grabbed me and said, ‘Coach, I’m so nervous.’”

Tennessee's Gabby Minus (4) talks to Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hearing that put it all into great perspective of how nothing can really prepare a player for that first time on the court when the lights come on. Minus was able to shake off the nerves and settle in for a good night, and so did everyone else.

“That’s why tonight was so good. We had so many players that sat last year or sat part of last year, and two freshmen that got their debut, and it means something to them. They were nervous, and I think they settled into the game. That’s why you have these exhibitions, so that the first time out isn’t really the first time out.”

You could see it in her stat line. Minus missed those couple of shots, but she didn’t let it keep her from doing the work needed. She grabbed three offensive rebounds, scored two second-chance points and set up a Smikle three off another one. She also had two steals and a block in 17 minutes, and she finished plus-41 when she was on the floor.

For a freshman who admitted to being nervous a few minutes into her first game, that’s a strong place to start. Minus and the Lady Vols open the regular season Monday against Duquesne, and now the first time out won’t be her first time out.

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