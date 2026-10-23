Lady Vols Freshmen Gabby Minus and Irene Oboavwoduo Ready to Prove Themselves

Gabby Minus and Irene Oboavwoduo arrived at Tennessee ready for a fresh challenge. But one part of their move to college basketball already felt familiar: the pace. Both freshmen brought experience playing an uptempo style, giving them a starting point as they adjusted to head coach Kim Caldwell’s system. At media day inside Pratt Pavilion, they discussed why they chose Tennessee, how the team connected and what they hope to prove.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball players Gabby Minus (4) and Riley Makalusky (21) run drills at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Minus, Caldwell’s Confidence in her Approach Helped Make The Decision Clear

“Coach Kim, I feel like she was very confident in her system,” Minus said. “I feel like I came from a system that was already playing like that in high school, and so it was an easy adjustment.” The relationship mattered, too. Minus described a coach whose personality stood out once they spent time together, sharing laughs and beginning a bond that continues to grow.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball player Irene Oboavwoduo (11) moves the ball while defended by Naomi White (25) and Fatmata Janneh (44) during practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oboavwoduo Had A Similar Experience During Her Visit

Caldwell's honesty about her plans, along with the staff’s approach, helped draw her to Tennessee.

“She was really genuine, the whole staff was genuine, and she was really honest about what she was trying to achieve and the people that she was trying to bring in,” Oboavwoduo said.



Her experience playing with Great Britain also helped prepare her for Tennessee’s style. Familiarity with running and pressing gave her one less new challenge to navigate as a freshman.

Still, both players emphasized that the adjustment has been a group effort. Teammates have helped one another learn while building relationships beyond basketball. Oboavwoduo credited team dinners and other shared experiences with helping the group connect quickly. Just as valuable was a common purpose.

“Everyone had the same real goal of coming here to work hard, coming here to represent,” she said. “So I think that communal goal that everyone had really did bring us together.” The freshmen have also formed their own bond through shopping, movies and meals. Minus even introduced Oboavwoduo to seafood, with prawns emerging as a favorite.

Now, their attention is turning toward what they can contribute during the season. For Oboavwoduo, the opportunity carries meaning beyond Tennessee. She wants to help the Lady Vols answer their doubters while showing young players back home what is possible. “Coming in as an international, just proving to other people in England that you can really do this,” she said. “You can fly out and you can come to a school and be great,

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