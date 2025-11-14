Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball HC Kim Caldwell, G Mia Pauldo, and G Kaniya Boyd Detail Win Over Belmont
The No. 12 ranked Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team moved to 3-1 on the season after a 68-58 win over Belmont.
It took a brilliant effort in the 4th quarter on behalf of Tennessee to finally go ahead and slightly pull away as Belmont was leading the Lady Vols 49-46.
Belmont finished the night with 18 turnovers on top of being out rebounded 44-28. Tennessee got plenty of second chance points as the Vols led in offensive boards 22-5.
Following the 4th quarter rally, Kim Caldwell and a pair of guards met with the media to recap the evening.
Kim Caldwell's Opening Remarks
"When we talked as a team, we knew that we were going to have to kind of patch this one together. We're not playing great right now and we haven't really had a lot of practice time or space to fix it. Just the way our schedule has been loaded, and it's been a grind, and we haven't had a string of more than two days of practice without a game around it since we started playing games. So, it's good to get out of here with a win because it was touch and go at times and we knew that's a great team. Um, and now we finally have some time to fix it and we will," Kim Caldwell said.
Kaniya Boyd Reflects on Clutch 3-Pointers
"Um, yeah, like you said, I stay ready. I just know what my team needed at the moment, the energy that I had to bring to pick my team up at the time. So, I just stay ready," Boyd said in smiles.
Mia Reflects on What Changed Down the Stretch
"Yeah, I would definitely say the energy changed. Um, we felt like we went on a run and we calmed down a little bit, but Coach Kim (Caldwell) told us before this game that it's going to be a game of runs and we have to win those possessions. So, I feel like we finally realized that we have to have some urgency and some energy. So, I feel like that's what we did," Pauldo said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Lady Vols HC Kim Caldwell and guards Mia Pauldo and Kaniya Boyd had to say after outlasting Belmont.
