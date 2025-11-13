Gabby Minus Signs With Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have been a top attraction for many women who enjoy playing basketball, but also a top attraction for the fans who support the Tennessee program. The Lady Vols have a significant legacy that runs deeper than nearly any other Tennessee sports team, as they were led by the all-time greatest women's basketball coach, and a coach who has solidified herself as arguably the greatest college coach of all time, regardless of sport.
For the Tennessee fans, they already know who is being talked about, but those who don't know, Pat Summitt was a former Lady Vols basketball coach. Summitt really put things into perspective, as she was quick to rewrite the way to think when it comes to women's sports, such as her very own sport, women's basketball. This has later been overshadowed by tough seasons and tough times with Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball, but the era of winning has really started to pick back up. This is due to the fact that the Lady Vols have had a winning culture as a whole, but overall continue to be one of the better teams in the nation.
The Lady Vols are now led by one of the current greats, who is now second year as head basketball coach, Kim Caldwell. Caldwell is one of the better coaches in the Tennessee sports world, as she is someone who remains a top coach in the game of basketball with her great offense and her unique defensive system. With this, she has really started to make certain things a priority. One of the things being recruited, which has been a success, as one of her 2026 commits, has officially signed with the Lady Vols.
Gabby MInus Signs With Lady Vols
Gabby Minus is all but a minus to this program. In fact, she will be a major addition. Minus is a prospect from the Peach State, which is a state that nearly all Tennessee programs will be recruiting heavily on a day-to-day basis. Minus continues to find her stride and has quickly become one of the top players in the nation while playing at Hebron Christian School in Dacula, Georgia.
Minus is one of the two commits in the class, which will later be joined by more, but in the meantime, it is important that she has signed with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, which is the school she has tabbed as her "dream school".