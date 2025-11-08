Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball HC Kim Caldwell, Zee Spearman, and Mia Pauldo Discuss Win Over ETSU
Friday evening the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team welcomed local competition to Thompson-Boling Arean at Food City Center as the ETSU Buccaneers made the trip to downtown Knoxville for the contest.
The Lady Vols would slightly more than double-up the visiting Buccaneers 97-47. Despite the big win, the team knows there is quite a bit to clean up and get better at as the season is just beginning.
This was just the second game that both teams had played. ETSU fell to 0-2 as Tennessee evened out the result column 1-1.
Following the game, The Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell would meet with the media alongside Zee Spearman, and Mia Pauldo.
Kim Caldwell's Opening Statemnet
"I don’t think that is necessarily the step we needed to take after the NC State loss. Um, we don’t really have a lot of time in our schedule to fix it. We have a one-day turnaround before our next game and then we have a little bit of break and hopefully we can clean some things up and start looking like who we have been for the majority of our preseason,” Caldwell.
Zee Spearman Assesses Offensive Production
"Um, I feel like we could have took better shots, but tonight the shots were forward. You know what I'm saying? So, I feel like one shot's not going to go and that's when I decided to start driving," Spearman explained.
Mia Pauldo Discusses Quick Turnaround
"Um, yeah, just staying together. Working on little things we need to work on, actually not the little, the big things we need to work on because that's going to determine uh, whether we win or lose especially cuz we're away um and that's going to be our second away game, um, so, we just got to pick on those things and I feel like we'll be able to do that as long as we stick together, have the energy, come in tomorrow, and film with a positive attitude. Um, I think that will help," Pauldo said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Kim Caldwell, Zee Spearman, and Mia Pauldo.
