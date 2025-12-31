What Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Said Following Last Second Loss to Illinois in Music City Bowl

The Tennessee Volunteers finish the season with an overall record of 8-5 after a devastating last second loss in the Music City Bowl.

Illinois defeated the Vols 30-28 by a successful field goal as time expired.

The game was fairly even overall throughout the course of the game, but a few costly turnovers made the hill a bit too steep for the Vols to climb, despite taking a 1-point lead on a Joakim Dodson kick-off return for touchdown.

Head coach Josh Heupel would go on to meet with reporters following the disappointing loss to finish the 2025 season.

Opening Statement

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches his team against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“Yeah, um, disappointing result. Uh, didn’t play clean enough in any phase of the game to get a win. And give credit to Illinois. But uh, certainly, a lot of things that we got to do better. I did like the way the guys, after a bad start in the second half, how they came back and responded to that and continued to compete, just didn’t get it done in the end. So, offense, defense, special teams, coaches, all together so disappointed in that. But (it's) hard to say goodbye to some of these seniors. Look at some of those guys that suited up, chose to be here to play with their teammates. I've got a ton of respect for all of them and who they are and what they’ve done inside of our program. And extremely proud of them and challenge our guys that, obviously everybody’s disappointed, but this has got to be something that you take with you through the off-season and use as motivation and give us a chance to get better and get stronger and we’ll be back ready to roll in 26 (2026). I can promise you that," Heupel said.

Lack of Offensive Success

Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) is stopped by Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) in the third quarter of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Well, again, it was a condensed game. Three possessions in the first half. Second drive, I think we came up with a sack or maybe, I think it was a sack on that one. Third drive, kind of stumbled around a little bit. So, got the run game going and what they were doing and there was space to run the football and took advantage of that a little bit better in the second half. (We) just didn’t play as clean as we’re capable of and we have to do that," Heupel explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel said following a loss in the Music City Bowl on a game ending field goal.

