Tennessee Lady Vols HC Kim Caldwell and Nya Robertson Detail Win Over UT-Martin
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team moved to 2-1 (0-0) as they defeated UT-Martin 72-61 on their (UT-Martin) floor.
The game was closer than many would have liked, but credit Caldwell and her team as panic never set in, and when the clock hit 0:00, the Lady Vols were holding a win.
Senior G Nya Robertson led the team with 17-points. Robertson would also account for 2-assists and 2-rebounds as well.
Head coach Kim Caldwell and Nya Robertson would speak to the reporters following the road 72-61 win over UT-Martin.
Kim Caldwell Acknowledges Vol Nation
"I was very impressed with the crowd. I thought that was an amazing environment on the road for us and to be able to show up and see the stands filled 90-minutes before the game. I don't know if I've ever seen anything like that. I'm sad that we didn't put a better product on the floor for them. Um, but again, I think it was a great day. I think that again, shout out to our fan base (Vol Nation). It's the best in the country and they continue to prove that year after year," Caldwell said.
Nya Robertson Reflects on Differences in First and Second Halves
"Uh, first-half I felt like we didn't have any energy. Um, it was very slow but um, coming into the second half, coming from the locker room to the court, we knew we had to pick up our energy and just you know, do what we been doing. Like, what we needed to doat the get-go," Robertson explained.
Specific Changes in Locker Room
"Just knowing that what it was in the first half, wasn't us. So, we need to come out and in the second half and pick it up," Robertson said.
The Lady Vols will return to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday as they welcome Belmont to Rocky Top.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Lady Vols HC Kim Caldwell and starting G Nya Robertson had to say following a tough 72-61 win over UT-Martin on the road.
