Tennessee Lady Vols HC Kim Caldwell and Nya Robertson Detail Win Over UT-Martin

Kim Caldwell and Nya Robertson speak to reporters.

Tennessee Head Coach Kim Caldwell during the Pat Summitt Classic between Tennessee versus UT-Martin inside Kathleen and Tom Elan Center in Martin. Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.
Tennessee Head Coach Kim Caldwell during the Pat Summitt Classic between Tennessee versus UT-Martin inside Kathleen and Tom Elan Center in Martin. Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. / Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team moved to 2-1 (0-0) as they defeated UT-Martin 72-61 on their (UT-Martin) floor.

The game was closer than many would have liked, but credit Caldwell and her team as panic never set in, and when the clock hit 0:00, the Lady Vols were holding a win.

Senior G Nya Robertson led the team with 17-points. Robertson would also account for 2-assists and 2-rebounds as well.

Head coach Kim Caldwell and Nya Robertson would speak to the reporters following the road 72-61 win over UT-Martin.

Kim Caldwell Acknowledges Vol Nation

Tennessee fans cheer in the stands during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 20, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was very impressed with the crowd. I thought that was an amazing environment on the road for us and to be able to show up and see the stands filled 90-minutes before the game. I don't know if I've ever seen anything like that. I'm sad that we didn't put a better product on the floor for them. Um, but again, I think it was a great day. I think that again, shout out to our fan base (Vol Nation). It's the best in the country and they continue to prove that year after year," Caldwell said.

Nya Robertson Reflects on Differences in First and Second Halves

UT-Martin's Sidni Middleton (5) and Tennessee's Nya Robertson (1) get wrapped up as they dive for the loose ball during the Pat Summitt Classic between Tennessee versus UT-Martin inside Kathleen and Tom Elan Center in Martin. Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. / Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Uh, first-half I felt like we didn't have any energy. Um, it was very slow but um, coming into the second half, coming from the locker room to the court, we knew we had to pick up our energy and just you know, do what we been doing. Like, what we needed to doat the get-go," Robertson explained.

Specific Changes in Locker Room

Tennessee guard Kaiya Wynn (5) is surrounded by teammates, from left, Lauren Hurst (7), Mya Pauldo (12), and Jersey Wolfenbarger (8) after Wynn got the and one during an NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State Buccaneers on November 7, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just knowing that what it was in the first half, wasn't us. So, we need to come out and in the second half and pick it up," Robertson said.

The Lady Vols will return to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday as they welcome Belmont to Rocky Top.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Lady Vols HC Kim Caldwell and starting G Nya Robertson had to say following a tough 72-61 win over UT-Martin on the road.

