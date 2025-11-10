Cooper Burti Provides Tennessee Commitment Updates Following Tony Vitello Departure
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to keep all of what they have right now in place, as the Vols have been doing a good job thus far in the baseball side of things. That being as they have kept majority of their committed prospects in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes despite a whirlwind of crazy news last month.
The news being that their head baseball coach, Tony Vitello, left for the MLB, as he became the first college coach with zero pro ball coaching experience to jump up to directly take a manager position. He is the new manager for the San Francisco Giants, and with that the Vols conducted less than a week-long search for their new coach, as the search began on a Wednesday, and they named their head baseball coach on that Saturday.
That head baseball coach is Josh Elander. Elander is one of the top coaches when it comes to the recruiting cycle, as he has been a long-term Tennessee coach.
Many recruits has remained committed, including one of the more underrated commits in the 2027 cycle. That player being Cooper Burti. Burti is a left-handed pitcher, and is a 2027 prospect. He is from the state of New Jersey, and has recently caught up with Vols on SI following the Tennessee news.
Cooper Burti Provides Tennessee Baseball Commitment Updates
"Josh Elander being named head coach was best-case scenario. I loved V and all the coaches, so then staying in the house reaffirmed my decision," said the talented prospect when speaking to Vols on SI.
Burti detailed what message he would give to Tony Vitello right now if he could.
I would just want to thank him. The short relationship I had with him was great, and the support he showed me and my family I will never forget."
Burti is excited for the future of Tennessee baseball. Here is what he had to say.
"I love Tennessee. I cannot wait to watch them this year, next year, and then be in Knoxville and play. Can't be more pumped up for the future."
Will the talented commit remain committed to the Vols?
"Yes. 200% committed to Tennessee. Forever home!!"
The Tennessee Vols have the chance to do great this season, but things will still show their differences during the season. The Vols will still have the same expectations set, but with that being said the Vols have the chance to reach these high expectations.