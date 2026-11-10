Tennessee Lady Vols Host New Haven: Preview & How to Watch

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball enters the second week of the regular season by hosting New Haven on Tuesday night. This is the first time the two programs will meet. The Lady Vols are coming off a road win at Coppin State and will look to win the first of two games this week.

How to watch

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Place: Food City Center

Streaming: SECN+

On the call: Zack Nelson (PxP) and VFL Steve Hamer (Analyst)

Radio: Lady Vol Network with Brian Rice (PxP) and Jay Liford (Analyst)

Channel 991 on SiriusXM

“Well, we have a lot of areas where we need to get better,” head coach Kim Caldwell said after the Coppin State game. “Just need to continue to rotate together on the press, play together, share the ball on offense, continue to work on our shot selection, limiting our fouls. Sitting down on the defensive end, and we’ll just continue game by game trying to put it together.”

Caldwell’s team has averaged 103.5 points per game over the first two outings. Kaylene Smikle is the leading scorer at 24.5 points per game, and she is shooting at a hot 72% from the field. Freshman Gabby Minus is proving to be a consistent do-it-all player. Minus does the hard work on both ends of the floor and knows how to win rebounding battles. She averages 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Tennessee forward Aaliyah Moore (31) smiles during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aaliyah Moore continues to get back in the groove and is making the most of her opportunities. Her versatile game is really one to pay attention to. You can’t leave her alone on the perimeter either, and soon opponents will see that. She entered the year with four career three-pointers and already has three this season in two games.

One player I am looking to get going more is Rylie Theuerkauf. She’s been a great shooter in her collegiate career, but the ball hasn’t found the net consistently yet in the first couple of games. I am aware it may take a little time for things to settle in to begin the season. I would keep an eye on her Tuesday night to see if those shots start to fall like she knows they can.

The defensive side for the Lady Vols is off to a great start. Tennessee’s opponents have turned the ball over 28 times a game, which has led to 32 points off turnovers per game. There is still some work to be done in the press and half-court defense, but the beginning of the season has shown an encouraging look.

Both Kennedy Fauntleroy and Jada Eads handle their duties well on both ends, which sets the team up for success.

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