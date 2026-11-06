What Kim Caldwell said on the Vol Network after 98-60 win at Coppin State

Tennessee Lady Vols defeated Coppin State 98-60 on the road in Baltimore, Md. The Lady Vols had to battle through a tough first quarter. They started to put it together with great defense and timely buckets from Kennedy Fauntleroy in the second quarter, and freshman Gabby Minus did a lot of gritty work in getting rebounds and to the free throw line.

The third quarter opened with an explosion from Kaylene Smikle, and the Lady Vols continued to build from there to finish with the win. After the game, head coach Kim Caldwell broke down the win on the Vol Network. Below is everything she said.

What did you make of the first quarter and how the team responded?

“Yeah, we needed this. We knew it was going to be a loud, hostile environment. We’re a very young team. We’re a new team. We got sped up, just missed a lot of layups, really. Didn’t turn it over too much. It just got sped up at the rim, shot selection became an issue because we couldn’t quite find our flow, and so that was really good for our program. We had a pretty good response and didn’t love the fourth quarter either. But the middle two were OK.”

What stood out about Kennedy Fauntleroy in the second quarter?

“Yeah, she was good. She was all over the place. Seven assists, zero turnovers is what really stands out. She was flying around getting steals, making things happen. She didn’t have a great game against Duquesne. And so it was really good to see her put a great week of practice together, and she’s really close to home. She had a lot of family here, so I was glad she could have a great day.”

How Gabby Minus made such an impact?

“Yeah, she’s relentless. She had seven offensive rebounds. Freshmen, and I think that’s just her will, is to go in there and do that. And our team was very complimentary of her tonight in the locker room, and I think that that’s good for her confidence and just continuing to teach her live and getting game experience under her belt.”

How important was it for Kaylene Smikle to find success in the second half?

“It was great. She got in foul trouble early. We made the decision to sit the girls that had two. We had, I think, four players with two fouls in the really early, before the second quarter. And that’s something we’ve been trying to hammer home and teach, is to play good defense without fouling. And sometimes the only way you can learn that lesson is when you’re sitting on the bench watching. And so when she got back in the game, she really took advantage of it.”

What do you take forward into Tuesday’s game against New Haven?

“Well, we have a lot of areas where we need to get better. Just need to continue to rotate together on the press, play together, share the ball on offense, continue to work on our shots selection, limiting our fouls. Sitting down on the defensive end, and we’ll just continue game by game trying to put it together.”

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