    • November 30, 2021
    Watch: Highlights From Lady Vols Blowout Win Against Oklahoma State

    There was plenty of highlights to go around in Tennessee's 25-point win over the Cowgirls in Las Vegas.
    The Lady Vols went to Las Vegas with an undefeated record and left the same way after a pair of wins against Kansas and Oklahoma State. 

    While Kansas hung around and gave the Lady Vols a bit of a reason to sweat at times, Tennessee blew the doors off of Oklahoma State led by Jordan Horston's near triple-double and Sara Puckett's career-best 11 points. 

    Horston was one assist and one board away from having a triple-double for the Lady Vols. It would have been the second of the season after Tamari Key's history-making performance against Texas last week. 

    Below is a highlight reel from the Lady Vols' first blowout win of the season in South Point Arena. 

    Tennessee continues to win despite losing Rae Burrell in the first game to a knee injury, and with three unranked opponents up next on the schedule, the Lady Vols look poised to be 9-0 heading into one of their toughest matchups this season against Stanford on December 18. 

    First, though, Kellie Harper's squad must get past Tennessee Tech, Virginia Tech and Georgia State, and the Golden Eagles are set to come to Knoxville for a 6:30 p.m. ET tip-off in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. 

