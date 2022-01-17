Game Notes: Lady Vols Achieve Massive Home Conference Win in 'We Back Pat' Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 5 Lady Vols achieved quite possibly the most impressive win of their mature season with an 84-58 blowout win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the 'We Back Pat' game in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee started cold on offense, a theme that has existed countless times this season, as the Lady Vols have scored 45 combined points in their last three first quarters. The Wildcats led 17-11, and it looked like UT-UK was shaping up to be a thrilling contest in Knoxville.

The second quarter all but laid that to rest.

Tennessee scored a whopping 27 second-quarter points, bringing their combined second-quarter total in the last three games to 73, compared to the 45 first-quarter total.

Rae Burrell came off the bench with enough explosiveness to match Wildcats' star player Rhyne Howard who had 14 first-half points, was the Lady Vols senior forward made three electrifying second quarter triples to give Tennessee all the momentum with an 11-point lead at the break.

And the second half laid all first quarter doubts to eternal rest.

Per the usual for the Lady Vols, they never looked back once they got the lead, even though Tamari Key, Tennessee's star center who has been instrumental in UT's dominance this year, left the game in the second quarter with a right ankle injury. Tennessee scored 46 total second-half points, nearly double their second half total of 24 against Vanderbilt.

Burrell continued making splash plays on offense and playing solid defense, but the story became Keyen Green's post presence and Jordan Horston's ability to rebound after a cold first-half offensive performance.

Bringing us to a few game notes from the Lady Vols excellent performance in the 'We Back Pat' game.

Rae Burrell Combats Rhyne Howard, Has Post-Injury Breakout Game

Rae Burrell has not seen the starting five since returning against Arkansas from her early-season knee injury, and while she did not start against Kentucky, she was electrifying off the bench with a co-team high 14 points in 23 minutes.

Burrell drilled three second-quarter triples and was the main reason the Lady Vols went into the half with a commanding lead.

Burrell is a threat on offense, and Kentucky's defense had nothing for her. Her makes from three were not wide-open looks, especially at the third-quarter buzzer, which all but buried the Wildcats.

The Las Vegas native played her best since the injury, and when Tennessee was struggling to contain star Wildcat Rhyne Howard, who scored 14 first half and 24 total points on the afternoon, Burrell was the equalizer.

If Tamari Key is out for the foreseeable future, Burrell is likely to get back in the starting lineup, and it may need to be the move for Kellie Harper to make anyway. Burrell and Horston is a scary duo on offense, and if Tess Darby can come off the bench and continue to deliver from beyond the arc, there should be no doubt from the coaching staff or Lady Vol Nation if No. 12 gets the starting nod moving forward.

Tennessee Doesn't Miss a Beat Without Key

This season, Tamari Key has been so special for the Lady Vols, erasing opponents on defense and serving as a highly reliable offensive option in the paint. Key leads Divison I NCAA basketball in blocks and has arguably been the most significant x-factor for Tennessee all around this season.

So, when someone so significant to the Lady Vols such as Tamari Key is down on the floor grimacing in pain, it's a tough sight, as Thompson-Boling Arena went silent when Key landed awkwardly after going up for a rebound.

Key went to the locker room with a couple of minutes remaining in the first half and did not return, but the Lady Vols could not have asked for a better performance out of backup center Keyen Green.

Green played the five excellently, scoring 14 points, hitting five of six from the line and five of nine from the field. Green also recorded seven boards, co-leading UT in the win.

Green was an offensive force in the paint, and while Key is a significant loss, Tennessee did not miss a beat in the second half against a Top 20 SEC school, with Green playing the majority of the time in place for Key.

Head coach Kellie Harper noted that Key will take it day-by-day with her ankle injury and that it is fortunate for the team that they have a bye week coming up.

Jordan Horston Finds a Way to Deliver

In Tennessee's last game against Vanderbilt, Jordan Horston, who has been the offensive MVP this season, missed her first five shots from the field and managed to finish the game strongly and record a third straight double-double. Against Kentucky, Horston started cold yet again, going 0-6 from the field and scoring two first-half points, which came on the very last bucket from either team in half.

And then, 'Jordy' was back to her high-level play ways in the second half, scoring nine points and shooting 5-7 from the field. Horston also delivered on the glass again, picking up five defensive and two offensive boards.

Harper touched on how huge it is to have Horston (and teammate Alexus Dye) accumulate rebounds game in, game out.

"Alexus Dye is one of the best offensive rebounders I've ever coached, and, now, Jordan Horston is. I'm very fortunate to have players like them who have great instincts to get offensive boards."

Jordan Horston finished the day with 11 points and seven rebounds. It is now Horston's 11th game of her 14 game season where she has reached double-digit points.

Something that is telling of Horston's ability to fight and seemingly always find a way to contribute to her team is her competitiveness. The junior has talked about it plenty of times this season, and it is evident on the court.

"We're just trying to stay steady. Rankings don't mean anything. We want to win every game. We want to win everything, and we are not going to stop until we are satisfied."

At 17-1, UT has the best record any Lady Vol team has had since the 2007-2008 season, and Kellie Harper is having a Coach of the Year type season. UT looks like a surefire Top 3 team, if not the best at 100% health.

Kentucky is one of the toughest tests the Lady Vols had remaining on their schedule, and Tennessee delivered their biggest statement win of the year in tribute to Pat Summit.

Harper spoke on what she thought Summit would have been proud of in the win.

"Rebounding would have been important, the 50-29 number. Holding them under 60 with some pretty good scores would have gotten us an 'okay.' She just would've found ways to continue to push us, which is what we are going to do moving forward."

Upcoming for Tennessee

The Lady Vols have a road date in Athens with the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, January 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

