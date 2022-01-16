Lady Vols Star Center Heads to Locker Room in First Half Against Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 5 Lady Vols currently lead the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats by 11 points at halftime in the 'We Back Pat' Pat Summit tribute game, but Tennessee lost a crucial piece to both sides of the floor in center Tamari Key in the second quarter.

Key went to the locker room with 2:32 remaining in the first half with a lower right leg injury.

Key went up for a defensive rebound and landed awkwardly on her right ankle, crashing to the hardwood and grimacing in pain. Key was helped off the court by trainers and eventually taken to the locker room.

Tamari Key has been declared OUT for the Lady Vols for the remainder of the 'We back pat' game, per the ESPN broadcast.

Starting power forward Alexus Dye and backup center Keyen Green will have to help fill Key's void in the paint on both ends of the floor.

