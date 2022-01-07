Game Notes: Lady Vols Rebound After Cold Start to Down the Aggies 73-45

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 7/8 Lady Vols (13-1, 2-0 SEC) entered Thursday night's SEC showdown in Thompson-Boling Arena against No. 25 Texas A&M on a four-game winning streak, having won both SEC games this season against Alabama and Arkansas.

The Lady Vols extended their win streak to five and remained undefeated in SEC play with possibly their most dominant win of the season, as UT handled Texas A&M 73-45.

Below are some game notes from Tennessee's third win over a ranked team to improve to 14-1.

Tamari Key Sets Career-High With 11 Blocks

In Rae Burrell's absence this season, Tamari Key has emerged as an x-factor for Tennessee alongside offensive juggernaut Jordan Horston. Not only has Key led the team in scoring three times this season, but she has also been an eraser on the defensive side of the court and allowed UT's offense to find its footing when it starts cold, something that has occurred several times this season. And while that was not necessary tonight against the struggling Aggies, Key delivered another standout performance with a career game-high 11 blocks, one block away from tying the program single-game record.

Key has had two games with ten blocks in addition to the win over Texas A&M, and both times Key recorded a triple-double (vs. Florida Jan. 2021, vs. Texas November 2021).

Key spoke on her block count after the game.

"I knew I had a lot, I didn't know I had double digits, and I didn't know about the 12 blocked shots record. I'm just happy we were able to be effective on defense and get stops."

In December, Tamari Key moved into fourth place in Lady Vols history in blocks when Tennessee faced Chattanooga. After her performance against Texas A&M, Key is now 53 blocks away from Candace Parker for the program lead (275). Key is six blocks away from third (Kelley Cain) and 27 away from second (Sheila Frost).

Key has been unstoppable in the paint on offense and does not allow anyone by on the defensive end of the court. With Burrell getting healthier and Horston maintaining her high-level offensive play, that trio could be very, very dangerous.

Key's final stat line against the Aggies: 9 points (4-4 FG), six rebounds, 11 blocks in 23 minutes.

--Note: Key hardly played in the first quarter after being called for an early foul. Harper sent her to the bench then put her back in in the second quarter. The second quarter in which the Lady Vols outscored the Aggies 22-7.

Burrell Returns to TBA and Slow Start Avoided

Against Southern Illinois in the Lady Vols' first game, the hope for the 2021-2022 season was at an all-time low when Rae Burrell crashed to the floor after going up for a layup in the final stages of the first half against Southern Illinois. Tennessee had a horrific offensive performance in the first half outside of Burrell's 12 points, and the Lady Vols look destined to drop an easy one in their home opener. But Tennessee fought back, and you know how the rest goes (14-1 now on the season).

The Lady Vols have done extraordinarily well without their best player coming into the season, as Jordan Horston, Tamari Key, Jordan Walker and others have played lights out for the orange and white.

Now, Burrell is back. She returned against Arkansas in a limited fashion, and she saw more playing time against the Aggies. And it was Burrell who made the play that quite possibly allowed Tennessee to avoid yet another slow first half offensively.

The Lady Vols struggled mightily on offense early against the Aggies, sinking only three of their first 13 attempts. But when they were down 21-17 in the final seconds of the first quarter, Rae Burrell drills a near half-court shot with a circus bucket off of one foot. Nothing but net.

All of a sudden, the limited number of fans in Thompson-Boling Arena, due to harsh weather, and the Lady Vols on the bench shifted the momentum in Tennessee's favor.

After that shot, the Lady Vols outscored Texas A&M 53- 24 and decimated a ranked SEC opponent.

Kellie Harper touched on how energy is something Burrell brings to the court in a big way for her team.

"One thing that Rae has always been is a high-energy player. She came in tonight with that energy. The pace of the game was faster with her in there. And the shot she made got the crowd into it, got our team into it, and it made A&M sigh a little bit."

Burrell's impact will only become more significant as Kellie Harper eases her back into the game plan, especially considering SEC games will not always be this easy, starting with a road trip to Ole Miss on Sunday.

---

The Lady Vols have had dominant wins this year, but defeating a Top-25 team by 28 points is another level of dominance. Tennessee's ability to win in that fashion against a Texas A&M team that swept UT a year ago tells the different type of energy Kellie Harper and others are bringing to women's basketball this season.

"We are a big part of women's basketball," Harper said. "A big piece of women's basketball. And women's basketball, in general, is better when we are good. And that is where we are headed."

Jordan Walker Reaches 1,000 Points

A part of the Lady Vols that is not often mentioned is point guard Jordan Walker, but the Michigan native has been consistent this season. According to Kellie Harper, she has led UT in scoring a handful of times and been a great 'leader by example' to freshman point guard Brooklynn Miles.

"Having Jordan Walker here has been great for Brooklynn Miles, and having Miles here has been great for Jordan. They get after it when they are playing against each other, then they will walk off the court and eat together. They have a great relationship and learn from each other. Tonight, Jordan missed a play, and Brooklynn was so locked in watching Jordan. She knew exactly what I was talking about. They do an amazing job helping each other and watching each other."

Walker can get hot from beyond the arc and is an experienced role model for a relatively young team, and moving forward, No. 4 figures to serve as a vital piece in the Lady Vols probable postseason run.

Legendary SEC Coach Praises Lady Vols

Long-time SEC coach Gary Blair is making his final rounds this season as he prepares to retire after this season. Although Blair was discouraged from his team's poor performance on Thursday night, he praised the likes of Jordan Horston and Tamari Key, but, more importantly, the legacy of Tennessee women's basketball.

"As coaches, as players, as tradition, this is the Mecca of women's basketball," Blair said regarding the Tennessee program. You have very knowledgeable fans, and you've got a team that has a chance to go very far this year."

Tamari Key was one point and four boards away from her third career triple-double, and Blair thought Key should have achieved the feat.

"Key should've had a triple-double tonight. She would have if the score was closer; she would've had a triple-double. But she's a great player, she's turned herself in. She's a great difference-maker. Here's the difference - Horston can go, just like a Michael Jordan or a Kobe or anybody, and go 7-23 or whatever. I didn't see too many missed shots - I mean bad shots. I saw somebody taking the shots that we were giving her, but then she fills up the rest of the stat sheet."

In his 32 years as a collegiate head coach, Blair has only suffered one losing season and has reached the postseason a staggering 28 times. So the type of respect Blair is giving the 2021-2022 Lady Vols should go a long way in showing the potential Kellie Harper's unit has to go deep this year given the depth and outright guts.

Fun Facts to Close Out a Fun Night for the Lady Vols in Thompson-Boling Arena

-Kellie Harper achieved her first victory against Texas A&M as a head coach

-The Lady Vols are 3-0 in SEC play this season

-The Lady Vols are 2-0 in 2022

-The Lady Vols are 1-0 in Thompson-Boling Arena in 2022

-Tamari Key knows the key to getting 11 blocks in a game.

"Not fouling."

Up next for the Lady Vols is a date with Ole Miss in Oxford on Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET as the Lady Vols look to improve to 4-0 in SEC play.

Tamari Key, Jordan Horston and Rae Burrell's entire post-game media availability is in the video at the top of the article.

