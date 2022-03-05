How to Watch: Lady Vols vs. Alabama in the SEC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Vols are set to take on the No. 11 seed Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in the quarterfinals in the SEC women's basketball tournament.

Alabama defeated the No. 6 seeded Georgia Lady Bulldogs 74-62 in round two of the tournament.

The Lady Vols remain without star guard Jordan Horston and experienced post player Keyen Green, as Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper declared Jordan Horston's status 'week-to-week,' and Green will not return this postseason with a torn ACL.

For more information on how to watch and listen to the Lady Vols' first game in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, see below.

How to Watch

-Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will have the call for the SEC Network telecast. All games included in the ESPN package will be available to watch through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app.

How to Listen

-Mickey Dearstone will have the call for all Lady Vol Network radio stations. A link to the audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vols schedule on UTSports.com.

Tip-off is approximately set at 8:30 p.m. ET in Bridgestone on Friday, as the Lady Vols and Tide will begin 25 minutes after the conclusion of LSU and Kentucky.

If Tennessee beats Alabama, they will face the winner of LSU-Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats currently lead the Tigers 59-48 with 9:23 remaining in Nashville.

