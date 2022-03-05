Skip to main content

How to Watch: Lady Vols vs. Alabama in the SEC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Vols are set to take on the No. 11 seed Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in the quarterfinals in the SEC women's basketball tournament. 

Alabama defeated the No. 6 seeded Georgia Lady Bulldogs 74-62 in round two of the tournament. 

The Lady Vols remain without star guard Jordan Horston and experienced post player Keyen Green, as Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper declared Jordan Horston's status 'week-to-week,' and Green will not return this postseason with a torn ACL. 

For more information on how to watch and listen to the Lady Vols' first game in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, see below. 

How to Watch

-Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will have the call for the SEC Network telecast. All games included in the ESPN package will be available to watch through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app. 

How to Listen

Read More

-Mickey Dearstone will have the call for all Lady Vol Network radio stations. A link to the audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vols schedule on UTSports.com. 

Tip-off is approximately set at 8:30 p.m. ET in Bridgestone on Friday, as the Lady Vols and Tide will begin 25 minutes after the conclusion of LSU and Kentucky. 

If Tennessee beats Alabama, they will face the winner of LSU-Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats currently lead the Tigers 59-48 with 9:23 remaining in Nashville. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_17781620_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

How to Watch: Lady Vols vs. Alabama in the SEC Tournament

By Jack Foster23 seconds ago
2B81B202-F150-4DBF-BCAE-87E08C92CC42
Recruiting

Prized California WR Jordan Anderson Talks Upcoming Tennessee Visit

By Matt Ray22 hours ago
0B56DD5D-5909-431E-AC27-6477C64C9050
Recruiting

Elite LB Sammy Brown Set to Visit Vols Again, Talks Growing Relationship With Tennessee Staff

By Matt RayMar 3, 2022
Velus Jones Jr.
Football

Watch: Velus Jones Impresses at NFL Combine With 40-Yard Dash

By Matt RayMar 3, 2022
B764B662-A0CA-42D4-BF14-0A30AF5CE7AF
Baseball

How to Watch BaseVols in Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic

By Riley HaltomMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17774547_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Tennessee's GoFundMe For Zakai Zeigler Receives Overwhelming Support From Vol Nation

By Jack FosterMar 3, 2022
zoom_0
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Gives Thoughts on Zakai Zeigler Situation, Talks Win Over Georgia

By Jack FosterMar 2, 2022
USATSI_16251217_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Tough Win Over ETSU

By Jack FosterMar 2, 2022