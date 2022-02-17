How to Watch, Listen: No. 12 Tennessee Lady Vols-Alabama Crimson Tide

The No. 12 Lady Vols are set to tip-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee enters with a two-game winning streak after losing three of their previous four contests. The Lady Vols pair of wins last week were over unranked squad Mizzou and Vanderbilt in Thompson-Boling Arena, keeping UT's three-game road losing streak alive.

Alabama enters Thursday night with a 3-9 SEC record, having just lost a close game to Kentucky, which is more of the same for the Tide as they have three conference losses by four or fewer points.

A win against Alabama would break Tennessee's road losing streak and improve their record to 22-4 (10-2 SEC), giving the Lady Vols a chance to tie South Carolina for first in the SEC if they were to be victorious in Columbia on Sunday.

For more information on how to watch the Lady Vols' significant midweek road bout, as well as information regarding the Tennessee-Alabama series, see below. Or click here.

All information below Tennessee Athletics Communications

How to Watch

-Roger Hoover (play-by-play), Richard Hendrix (analyst) and Kennedy Chase (reporter) will have the call for the SECN+ live stream broadcast.

-All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

How to Listen

-The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. He will be joined by studio host Bobby Rader.

-A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com.

-For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on Vol Network Affiliates.

-Air time for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

Tennessee & Alabama Connections

-This year's Tennessee squad features three players who hail from Alabama, two coaches who spent their childhood in the state, two more coaches who worked at a university there and a support staff member who worked at that same university at a different time. Alabama features a former UT staffer on its payroll.

-Graduate Alexus Dye calls Birmingham home, while freshmen Sara Puckett and Karoline Striplin come from Muscle Shoals and Hartford, respectively.

-Dye and Bama's Brittany Davis were teammates at Gulf Coast State College in 2018-19 and helped the school to a JUCO national title.

-UT assistant Samantha Williams was born in Luverne, Ala., before later moving to Louisville, Ky., while Joy McCorvey is from Brewton, Ala., and graduated from T.R. Miller High School.

-Head coach Kellie Harper spent two years from 1999-2001 on Joe Ciampi's staff at Auburn (admin. asst., then assistant coach), while Jon Harper graduated from Auburn and spent three seasons as a practice player, manager and intern for Ciampi from 1996-99.

-Samantha Williams played for the Tigers during Jon Harper's time there.

-Lady Vol strength and conditioning coach Bryan Tatum worked with the Auburn football program in the same capacity from 2014-21.

-Alabama director of operations Brian Johnson is in his sixth season with the Tide and spent four seasons on Holly Warlick's Lady Vol staff as a manager, graduating from UT in 2016.

Lady Vols-Crimson Tide Series Notes

-The Lady Vols hold a 52-7 all-time record vs. Alabama, dating back to Jan. 22, 1977.

-After the Tide halted a 42-game UT winning streak by claiming five straight from 2016 to 2019, Tennessee has struck back by winning three straight meetings under Kellie Harper.

-Against the Crimson Tide, the Lady Vols are 24-1 in games played in Knoxville, 19-3 in Tuscaloosa and 9-3 at neutral sites.

-After Alabama held Tennessee to 65 points or fewer in six straight meetings, the Lady Vols exploded for 82 in Tuscaloosa last season.

-UT is 16-2 vs. Alabama in Coleman Coliseum, losing for the first time there on Feb. 16, 2017, 65-57.

-From 2011-16, the Crimson Tide women played in Foster Auditorium, where UT was 2-1, including a 54-46 loss on Feb. 25, 2016.

-Prior to the 2016 UA victory, the last Alabama win was on March 3, 1984, at the SEC Tournament in Athens, Ga., by a score of 85-66.

-The other came at the 1981 SEC Tournament, as the Tide knocked off #10-ranked Tennessee, 77-71, on Jan. 30.

-Kellie Harper is 4-2 vs. Alabama as a head coach, forging a 1-1 mark vs. the Tide while at NC State, a 0-1 record as Missouri State's coach and a 3-0 edge at Tennessee.

-Harper (then Kellie Jolly) was 7-0 vs. Alabama as a player at Tennessee.

-Alabama director of operations Brian Johnson is a 2016 Tennessee graduate who served as a manager on the Lady Vol staff for four seasons.

Last Time Out Between Tennessee-Alabama

-No. 7/9 Tennessee opened SEC play with a 62-44 win over Alabama in Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 30, 2021.

-Graduate guard Jordan Walker led UT (12-1, 1-0 SEC) in scoring with 16 points, while junior center Tamari Key turned in a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Their efforts helped head coach Kellie Harper pick up win No. 50 during her third season at UT.

-Brittany Davis was the high scorer for Alabama (9-3, 0-1 SEC) with 12 points, and JaMya Mingo-Young was close behind with 11.

Alabama Info

-Alabama is led by the trio of Brittany Davis (16.0 ppg., 7.0 rpg.), Megan Abrams (12.8 ppg.) and JaMya Mingo-Young (11.7 ppg., 6.3 rpg.).

-The Crimson Tide squad has three players with 30 or more three-pointers made, including Davis (54), Hannah Barber (48) and Abrams (30).

-Bama has three SEC games it has dropped by four or fewer points, including its latest setback on Sunday to Kentucky, 67-63, and previous losses to Georgia and Mississippi State.

Harper's entire midweek media availability leading into Tennessee-Alabama is above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

