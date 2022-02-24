Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen: No. 16 Lady Vols vs. Mississippi State

The No. 16 Tennessee Lady Vols are set to face off against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. 

For more information on how to watch and listen to the Lady Vols 28th game of the season, see below. 

How to Watch 

-Bob Kesling (play-by-play), Madison Blevins Hock (analyst) and Kasey Funderburg (reporter) will have the call for the SECN+ live stream.

-All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

How to Listen

-The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. He will be joined by studio host Bobby Rader.

-A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com.

-For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on Vol Network Affiliates.

-Air time for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

Prediction: Lady Vols 67, Mississippi State 55

The Lady Vols continue to show signs of struggle, but a dominant defensive performance led by Tamari Key allows Tennessee to obtain a bounce back win. 

Expect to see a lot of Rae Burrell on offense and an attempt to get Sara Puckett and Alexus Dye involved on both ends of the floor. 

With the win, the Lady Vols ensure that they will at least tie for fourth place in the conference, and that is if Ole Miss wins out. The Lady Rebels are set to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, so the likelihood of running the table is grim. 

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics 

