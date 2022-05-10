Incoming Lady Vols Freshman Tabbed With Spot on All-America Team

Incoming Lady Vols freshman guard/forward Justine Pissott was named to the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.

Pissott, a 2022 Lady Vols signee and McDonald's HS All-American, is one of ten players to be selected to the prestigious team. Pissott is the only New Jersey native to be on the list and joins Texas A&M signee Janiah Barker as the only two future SEC athletes to make the roster.

"We congratulate the members of the 2022 WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team," WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew said. "These young women have worked to elevate their teams and themselves to an elite level of competition. Through their exceptional talents on the basketball court, they also have lifted the women's game."

Quote courtesy UT Lady Vols Basketball Athletics Communications

In addition to playing in the McDonald's High School All-American All-Star game and earning a spot on the WBCA team, Pissott participated in the Jordan Brand Classic this April.

The 6'2" Toms River, New Jersey, native is the lone freshman coming in on scholarship this season, while fellow freshman Edie Darby is a walk-on. Pissott signed with the Lady Vols as a five-star recruit in the early signing period in November 2021 and figures to serve as a crucial option off the bench to play as a true wing for Tennessee.

The Red Bank Catholic High School product averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while also shooting 41 percent from the field (35 percent from deep) as a Red Bank Casey. She accumulated 1,058 points over her four-year high school career and is the RBCHS record holder for three-pointers made with 182.

Stats courtesy UT Lady Vols Basketball Athletics Communications

Pissott's high school honors are encouraging signs for what the No. 11 overall player in the country (per ESPNW Top 100) will bring to Rocky Top for the 2022-2023 season.

Head coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols still have one scholarship spot to fill if they so choose before the season begins.

Below is the projected Lady Vols roster for the upcoming season.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Photo Credit: Peter Ackerman of the Asbury Park Press