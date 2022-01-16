Nichols: Kentucky Matchups Reinforce Contrasts in Oppositely-Trending Tennessee Programs

One Tennessee basketball program is not like the other.

To anyone watching, that fact has been apparent long before this weekend’s events.

But if there were any lingering questions about which UT hoops team is the one to watch going forward, those inquiries were erased in two very different border battles.

On Sunday, Kellie Harper’s fifth-ranked Lady Vols dismantled No. 18 Kentucky by 26 points to start the SEC’s annual “We Back Pat” week.

During the game, Summitt’s keys to life — the “Definite Dozen” rules that are plastered in the Lady Vols’ locker room — were shown on the ESPN broadcast.

And, as commentators Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck were quick to point out, Harper’s team has lived up to those traits.

Not only did Sunday’s blowout occur after UK led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, but these Lady Vols handled the Wildcats even after Tamari Key — Tennessee’s resident, dominant post presence — went down with a right ankle injury.

Rae Burrell showed out with 11 points, her greatest post-injury effort to date, and Keyen Green filled in for Key with 14 points to match three-point ace Tess Darby.

Also, how could anyone forget Jordans Walker and Horston, as well as Alexus Dye and Sara Puckett, who finished with 10 points, nine points, nine points and seven points, respectively?

Moreover, this team didn’t just handle Kentucky on Sunday.

It has also overcome Burrell’s 12-game absence to post a 17-1 record so far — the best start since Tennessee’s last national championship season.

In short, this has been a spectacular start for the Lady Vols, who have overcome Burrell’s absence and made what was thought to be a post-Rennia-Davis rebuilding year into a legendary campaign that is far from done.

How has this success come about? One word: chemistry.

Look at the postgame locker room celebrations. Watch the on-court communication. Listen to what these players say about one another.

There is a clear message, an even clearer identity, and a Pat-like approach that could take this team deep into the postseason.

Now, about that other team that faced Kentucky this weekend? The one might require a little (read: a lot) more work?

It’s still around, especially considering there are two months left before the postseason.

But time is ticking.

And roughly 24 hours before the Lady Vols clinched a win that should instill even more confidence in what Harper is building, her coaching counterpart fielded questions about a 28-point loss that leaves the Vols searching for more.

More what, exactly?

More confidence. More composure. More leadership, especially from a group of upperclassmen who comprise most of this Tennessee team’s starting lineup — yet who also cannot seem to muster the confidence needed to correct and help their teammates when needed.

Rick Barnes — who loved Tennessee’s leadership during the preseason — mentioned Saturday that those leadership struggles have been present the past two years, but not during most of his seven-year tenure on Rocky Top.

Consider the differences, though.

Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Lamonté Turner made up the Vols’ core during most of Barnes’ early years at Tennessee.

And, when something needed to be corrected or done in a tight game, it was typically one of those three that made it happen.

Now, those three are long gone, and John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James are left in their wake.

James and Vescovi reiterated Saturday that this team has not lost confidence, that it will continue to “stick together.”

But the swagger and toughness of old are nowhere close.

And with a grueling slate still ahead, it doesn’t look like that mindset will be returning anytime soon — at least not without the “vibe change” Barnes mentioned Saturday.

In total, the contrasts are simple, the recent trajectories almost too easy to spot.

The Vols are sliding backward, despite maintaining a higher level of star talent than Williams or Schofield could have dreamed of when they were first recruited to Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols are rocketing forward, using grit, loyalty and that key, chemistry, to dominate in a way that hasn’t been done since Candace Parker donned an orange jersey.

Long story short — one 2021 Tennessee team is looking down the barrel of another early exit in the NCAA Tournament, while the other has its best shot at a national title in more than a decade.

But who would have thought the former would be the one with the 5-star point guard?