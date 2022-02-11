Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 13 Lady Vols got back on track with a 14-point win over conference foe Missouri.

Tamari Key played elite defense, and a collection of Lady Vols put together encouraging performances on offense to give Tennessee their 20th win of the season.

Jack Foster and Riley Haltom discuss Tennessee's much-needed win, noting how significant it is for the Lady Vols' confidence moving forward and how the way they won may be more inspiring than last week's victory over Arkansas.

Volunteer Country on SI's entire post-game show, 'Overtime: Final Thoughts,' for the Lady Vols win over Mizzou is in the video above.

The Lady Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday at noon to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a rematch. Tennessee will look to make it two in a row as they continue to recover from their disastrous stretch in early February.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.