Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Missouri

Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and The Volunteer Channel's Riley Haltom react to the Lady Vols' big win over Mizzou.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 13 Lady Vols got back on track with a 14-point win over conference foe Missouri. 

Tamari Key played elite defense, and a collection of Lady Vols put together encouraging performances on offense to give Tennessee their 20th win of the season. 

Jack Foster and Riley Haltom discuss Tennessee's much-needed win, noting how significant it is for the Lady Vols' confidence moving forward and how the way they won may be more inspiring than last week's victory over Arkansas. 

Volunteer Country on SI's entire post-game show, 'Overtime: Final Thoughts,' for the Lady Vols win over Mizzou is in the video above. 

The Lady Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday at noon to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a rematch. Tennessee will look to make it two in a row as they continue to recover from their disastrous stretch in early February. 

