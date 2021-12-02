Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and The Volunteer Channel's Riley Haltom recap the Lady Vols' 76-48 win over the Golden Eagles on Wednesday night.

Tennessee Tech hung around in the first half, making four threes and trailing by only eight points at the half, but the Lady Vols put it away after the break.

Tennessee came out of half and shut down TTU, limiting the Golden Eagles to a mere five points in the third quarter and seven points in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Offensively, Alexus Dye led the way for the Lady Vols, scoring a season-high 20 points in the win. In addition to Dye, Tamari Key posted her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 boards, and sophomore guard/forward Tess Darby went for a career-high 12 points.

All of Darby's points came from beyond the arc, as the Greenfield, Tennessee, native drilled four of six shots from three-point range.

Tennessee followed up their 25-point win against the Cowgirls in Las Vegas with a 28-point win over Tech, showing that their offensive is starting to find its groove. With a solid Virginia Tech game up next and Stanford not too far in the distance, finding an offensive rhythm is key for the confidence Kellie Harper's squad at this point in the season.

Jack and Riley discuss all of the above and more in the video above.

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

