Watch: Highlights From No. 16 Lady Vols 74-70 Win Over No. 12 Texas in Thompson Bowling-Arena

Tamari Key and Jordan Horston were walking highlight reels for Tennessee against Texas, as the pair of juniors combined for 38 points and 33 rebounds in the battle of UT's.

In addition to Key and Horston, freshman Sara Puckett and Jordan Walker had key plays to add to the Lady Vols' highlight reel in the win against No. 12 Texas.

Highlights from the Lady Vols' biggest win of the season are above.

