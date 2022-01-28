Watch: Jordan Horston Gives Auburn Credit, Notes There is Work to Be Done After Road Loss

AUBURN, Ala.– Tennessee Lady Vols shooting guard Jordan Horston met with the media after UT's surprising road loss to unranked Auburn.

Horston was critical of how they played, noting they must get better, but the junior also touched on how Auburn is a better team than most give them credit for.

Horston reinforced that the Lady Vols team that played in Auburn on Thursday night is not the one Lady Vol nation will see going forward.

Horston's entire post-game press conference is in the video above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

