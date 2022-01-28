Skip to main content

Watch: Jordan Horston Gives Auburn Credit, Notes There is Work to Be Done After Road Loss

AUBURN, Ala.– Tennessee Lady Vols shooting guard Jordan Horston met with the media after UT's surprising road loss to unranked Auburn.

Horston was critical of how they played, noting they must get better, but the junior also touched on how Auburn is a better team than most give them credit for. 

Horston reinforced that the Lady Vols team that played in Auburn on Thursday night is not the one Lady Vol nation will see going forward.

Horston's entire post-game press conference is in the video above. 

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics 

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

FG7ccP5XMAUT8lq
Women's Basketball

Watch: Jordan Horston Gives Auburn Credit, Notes There is Work to Be Done After Road Loss

13 seconds ago
b1c5697a-449e-4b2d-89e2-f2c09a876f64.jpeg
Women's Basketball

Watch: Kellie Harper Reacts to Road Loss Against Auburn

16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Watch: Tennessee Football Recaps How Josh Heupel Delivered On Promises In Year One

2 hours ago
FJQL60BXsAACOZB
Women's Basketball

How to Watch, Listen: Lady Vols-Auburn

4 hours ago
325804_20210418_Vanderbilt_KL_032
Baseball

Vols Lose Pitching Ace Before Start of Regular Season

5 hours ago
FJ9sKSBXsAQDcd2
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols Center Tamari Key Named to Prestigious Watch List

7 hours ago
FKERuIEXoAQc18C
Men's Basketball

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Florida

22 hours ago
FJytFMgXEAES4RS
Men's Basketball

Watch: Tennessee Freshman PG Zakai Zeigler Discusses Productive Night in Comeback Win Over Florida

22 hours ago