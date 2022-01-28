Watch: Jordan Walker Talks to Media After Tough Road Loss

AUBURN, Ala.– Tennessee Lady Vols point guard Jordan Walker met with the media over Zoom following UT's disappointing 71-61 loss to unranked Auburn on the road.

Walker noted that Tennessee did not play like Tennessee does.

Walker, along with Jordan Horston, were the bright spots for Tennessee offensively, as the two guards combined for 38 points. However, defense and turnovers led to the upset loss.

Walker was sure to give Auburn credit and touched on how any SEC opponent cannot be taken lightly moving forward.

Walker's entire post-game press conference is in the video above,

