Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media at Lady Vols Media Day

The Lady Vols are making their season debut Wednesday against Georgia College in Thompson-Boling Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET. With five newcomers this season, one bing 2020-2021 Sun Belt player of the year in Alexus Dye, and Rennia Davis going to the 2021 WNBA Draft, the Lady Vols lineup will feature some new faces.

During Thursday's Lady Vols media day, head coach Kellie Harper shared her thoughts on how the offseason has gone, the newcomers' and veterans' impact, injury updates on her feelings on having fans back in TBA.

Watch Harper's full media day availability above.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.