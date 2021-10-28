Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media at Lady Vols Media Day

    Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media during Thursday's media day to discuss upcoming season, newcomers, injuries and more
    Author:

    The Lady Vols are making their season debut Wednesday against Georgia College in Thompson-Boling Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET. With five newcomers this season, one bing 2020-2021 Sun Belt player of the year in Alexus Dye, and Rennia Davis going to the 2021 WNBA Draft, the Lady Vols lineup will feature some new faces. 

    During Thursday's Lady Vols media day, head coach Kellie Harper shared her thoughts on how the offseason has gone, the newcomers' and veterans' impact, injury updates on her feelings on having fans back in TBA. 

    Watch Harper's full media day availability above. 

