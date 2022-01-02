Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Following Second Straight SEC Win

The Lady Vols defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road 70-63 for their second consecutive SEC win on the season, improving to a 2-0 conference record. Tennessee trailed at the end of the third quarter, but in the Lady Vol way, Kellie Harper's squad came back to win on the road and improve to 13-1.

Kellie Harper spoke on the win, and her entire media availability can be watched above.

