Watch: Kellie Harper Credits Jordan Horston, Defense in Road Win

No. 5 Lady Vols knocked off No. 13 Georgia 63-55 in Athens on Sunday afternoon, as Tennessee outscored the Lady Bulldogs 32-23 in the second half after being down one to end the first half.

Jordan Horston was incredible yet again for the Lady Vols, posting her team-leading ninth double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds, also adding five blocks to make for an impressive outing.

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media following the competitive win, crediting her team's defense for keeping it close in the first half and Jordan Horston for doing "everything" in the second half to secure the win.

Harper's entire post-game media availability is in the video above.

