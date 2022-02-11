Watch: Kellie Harper Discusses Standout Defense, Execution After Dominant Home Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Following the No. 13 Lady Vols' 76-62 win over the Lady Missouri Tigers, head coach Kellie Harper met with the media to discuss her team's victory.

Harper applauded how her team came together and played for each other, displaying plenty of vocal teamwork on the court on Thursday and sticking to how they play despite the recent skid.

Harper also commented on how her team was proud of their defensive performance through the first three quarters and how that is something to build off of moving forward.

Tennessee's head coach credited Jordan Horston's aggressiveness, Tamari Key's defense, Alexus Dye's confidence, Tess Darby's shooting and more after her team's victory, emphasizing that she enjoyed this win because of how her team won.

"I feel so good about this win because of the way we did it and how proud our players are of their defensive performance through the first three quarters," Harper said. "They'll sleep well tonight."

Harper's entire post-game press conference following Tennessee's win over Mizzou is in the video above.

