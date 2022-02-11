Skip to main content

Watch: Kellie Harper Discusses Standout Defense, Execution After Dominant Home Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Following the No. 13 Lady Vols' 76-62 win over the Lady Missouri Tigers, head coach Kellie Harper met with the media to discuss her team's victory. 

Harper applauded how her team came together and played for each other, displaying plenty of vocal teamwork on the court on Thursday and sticking to how they play despite the recent skid. 

Harper also commented on how her team was proud of their defensive performance through the first three quarters and how that is something to build off of moving forward. 

Tennessee's head coach credited Jordan Horston's aggressiveness, Tamari Key's defense, Alexus Dye's confidence, Tess Darby's shooting and more after her team's victory, emphasizing that she enjoyed this win because of how her team won. 

"I feel so good about this win because of the way we did it and how proud our players are of their defensive performance through the first three quarters," Harper said. "They'll sleep well tonight."

Read More

Harper's entire post-game press conference following Tennessee's win over Mizzou is in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

IMG_6070
Women's Basketball

Watch: Kellie Harper Discusses Standout Defense, Execution After Dominant Home Win

3 minutes ago
FLR1emIWYAEL1Oo
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols Get Back on Track With Encouraging Win Over Mizzou

3 hours ago
FLRAB3DXEAQYGGm
Men's Basketball

Highlights From Tennessee's Big Road Win Over Mississippi State

6 hours ago
FK7iR94UUAI3UiB
Women's Basketball

Kellie Harper Looking For Team to Execute in Return to Knoxville

8 hours ago
0F6BA6C9-49CB-4D5F-B73A-D1B56508E292
Men's Basketball

With or Without Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee Has ‘Win-Win’ Point Guard Scenario for Next Season

13 hours ago
FK4KVjPX0AUP07J
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Survives Disaster, Achieves Road Win Backed By Guard Play

14 hours ago
75DA00D1-F94A-40BA-8FFF-DC6903AC1D71
Recruiting

Signee Breakdown: DL Tyre West

15 hours ago
USATSI_17510159_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Reacts to Sixth Straight Conference Win

Feb 10, 2022