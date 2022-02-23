Skip to main content

Watch: Kellie Harper Looking For Her Team to Finish Season Strong in Final Pair of Home Games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– No. 16 Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss her team's status heading into a pair of home games to close out the season. 

Harper noted that this weekend is a big one for Vol Nation and UT basketball with marquee top-25 matchups on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday with the men and women. 

Harper also touched on her team having to recoup after Jordan Horston's injury, going into depth on how she has worked a lot with Rae Burrell. 

"This has been a really difficult time of Rae. She had an idea of how this year was going to go, and with the injury she had it just didn't go that way. and that's life. And I think this experience made her better. It made her a better basketball player. I'm proud of her because she's hung in there when it hasn't been easy. She and I watched film yesterday trying to determine where I can help her the most."

The Lady Vols will host Mississippi State in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night in an attempt to get back in the win column after two straight losses, and they follow it up with another home bout against No. 8 LSU, a tough matchup to end the year for a banged up Tennessee team. 

Harper's entire midweek media availability before the Lady Vols' pair of SEC showdowns is in the video above. 

