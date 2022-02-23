Watch: Kellie Harper Looking For Her Team to Finish Season Strong in Final Pair of Home Games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– No. 16 Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss her team's status heading into a pair of home games to close out the season.

Harper noted that this weekend is a big one for Vol Nation and UT basketball with marquee top-25 matchups on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday with the men and women.

Harper also touched on her team having to recoup after Jordan Horston's injury, going into depth on how she has worked a lot with Rae Burrell.

"This has been a really difficult time of Rae. She had an idea of how this year was going to go, and with the injury she had it just didn't go that way. and that's life. And I think this experience made her better. It made her a better basketball player. I'm proud of her because she's hung in there when it hasn't been easy. She and I watched film yesterday trying to determine where I can help her the most."

The Lady Vols will host Mississippi State in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night in an attempt to get back in the win column after two straight losses, and they follow it up with another home bout against No. 8 LSU, a tough matchup to end the year for a banged up Tennessee team.

Harper's entire midweek media availability before the Lady Vols' pair of SEC showdowns is in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.