    • November 23, 2021
    Watch: Kellie Harper Meets With Media Ahead of Vegas Trip

    Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the media on Tuesday before the next two games in Las Vegas.
    Coming off the biggest win of the season against Texas to remain undefeated, the Lady Vols are set to travel to Las Vegas to for a pair of Big 12 matchups against Kansas and Oklahoma State. 

    Kellie Harper addressed the media before heading out west, discussing the impact Tamari Key and Jordan Horston have had recently, what she sees in Kansas and Oklahoma State and what she is thankful for this holiday season.

    Harper's full Tuesday availability is in the video above.

