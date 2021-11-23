Watch: Kellie Harper Meets With Media Ahead of Vegas Trip

Coming off the biggest win of the season against Texas to remain undefeated, the Lady Vols are set to travel to Las Vegas to for a pair of Big 12 matchups against Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Kellie Harper addressed the media before heading out west, discussing the impact Tamari Key and Jordan Horston have had recently, what she sees in Kansas and Oklahoma State and what she is thankful for this holiday season.

Harper's full Tuesday availability is in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.