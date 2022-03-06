Skip to main content

Watch: Kellie Harper, Rae Burrell and Alexus Dye React to Semifinals Loss to Kentucky

Two Lady Vols and Tennessee's head coach Kellie Harper met with the media following UT's loss to Kentucky. Watch below.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– Kellie Harper and a pair of Lady Vol seniors met with the media following their loss to Kentucky on Saturday night in the semifinals of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament. 

Harper touched on how she is proud of her team but knows her team must do better getting defensive rebounds moving forward into the NCAA Tournament. 

Harper, Burrell and Dye's entire post-game presser is in the video above. 

