Watch: Kellie Harper Reacts to Fourth Straight Road Loss

The Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media following No. 12 Tennessee's 10-point loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa. 

Her entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

