Watch: Kellie Harper Says Team is Still Searching After Loss to UConn

HARTFORD, Conn.– Following the No. 7 Lady Vols' 19-point loss to No. 10 UConn in which Tennessee lost 75-56 and dropped to 19-4 on the season, head coach Kellie Harper met with the media in Hartford to discuss what led to the loss and her thoughts on her team's recent skid.

Ever since the Lady Vols lost Keyen Green to a torn ACL against Georgia, Tennessee is 1-3. They were out-rebounded by Florida in a 25-point loss and tied UConn in rebounds in a 19-point loss.

The Lady Vols' identity of playing physical, defensive games and crashing the boards has not been present in the last four games, as the Lady Vols have allowed 70 or more points in the past four games. Before that, they had only allowed two teams to score 70. Also, the Lady Vols have either tied or gotten out-rebounded twice in the last four. They lost both times. Stanford was the only team to beat Tennessee in the board battle before the past four games, and no other team threatened to win the battle through the first 19 games.

"The biggest thing for us is we lost Keyen Green," Harper said. "We just have not recovered form that yet. We haven't. And right now, the team is still searching. And we aren't getting her back so we have to step up, and we have to be mature. We have to tweak some things systematically and find confidence in what we are doing. And that right now is the biggest drop-off for us in the past two weeks."

Harper's entire post-game media availability after the Lady Vols loss to UConn is above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

