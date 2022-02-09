Watch: Kellie Harper Talks Need of a Win, Getting Through the Recent Skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the local media via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon to discuss her team's status a day before UT hosts Mizzou.

The Lady Vols are looking to end their recent skid, as UT is coming off of two straight losses and having lost three of their last four.

Harper notes that her team has done well, but it's all about executing after tip-off.

Harper's notes on the need of a win, Tamari Key's mental game, Keyen Green's travel availability and more in the video above.

"We've had a lot of touches together, but when the game begins, we're going to find out where we're at," Harper said of the team. "Right now, we're good and they are saying the right things, but we have to go out and execute."

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.