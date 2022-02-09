Skip to main content

Watch: Kellie Harper Talks Need of a Win, Getting Through the Recent Skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the local media via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon to discuss her team's status a day before UT hosts Mizzou. 

The Lady Vols are looking to end their recent skid, as UT is coming off of two straight losses and having lost three of their last four. 

Harper notes that her team has done well, but it's all about executing after tip-off. 

Harper's notes on the need of a win, Tamari Key's mental game, Keyen Green's travel availability and more in the video above. 

"We've had a lot of touches together, but when the game begins, we're going to find out where we're at," Harper said of the team. "Right now, we're good and they are saying the right things, but we have to go out and execute."

