Watch: Kellie Harper Talks Positives After Big SEC Win Over Texas A&M

The No. 7/8 Lady Vols knocked off the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies with a dominant, 28-point victory in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. After starting ice cold offensively, Rae Burrell changed the tide with a buzzer beater three-pointer to end the first quarter, and the Big Orange Women never looked back.

The Lady Vols led by 14 at half, 20 at the end of three, and 28 to close the game. The Aggies only scored a mere three points in the final frame.

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the media following the win, giving glowing reviews of her players and her team's ability to play dominant defense and turn around quickly offensively.

Harper's entire post-game media availability is in the video above.

