Skip to main content

Watch: Lady Vols Release March Madness Hype Video

Tennessee Lady Vols twitter releases epic hype video ahead of March Madness Tournament

Tennessee athletics social media has done it again. Whether it is football, men’s basketball, or in this case women's basketball, UT sports pages never fail to get fans blood pumping before a big event. 

Before the Lady Vols take on Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Lady Vols twitter released a hype video for the team, highlighting UT's ability to overcome injuries and host in the Big Dance. 

The video can be seen below. 

Tennessee and Buffalo will tip-off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday in Thompson-Boling Arena, as the Lady Vols look to achieve their second NCAA Tournament win in Kellie Harper's tenure as head coach on Rocky Top. 

Kellie Harper's press conference before the Saturday showdown can be read here

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_17831207_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Kellie Harper Updates Status of Jordan Horston, Talks NCAA Tournament

By Jack Foster22 minutes ago
USATSI_17890076_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

'Zakai Being Zakai': The Story Behind Zakai Zeigler's Decision to Wear Sunglasses When Cutting Down the Nets in Tampa

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
USATSI_17916014_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Tennessee-Michigan Preview, Prediction: Vols Slated For Tough Test in Round of 32

By Jack Foster18 hours ago
09323242-59D6-43B6-A1AB-8EAA967D0DF2
Men's Basketball

Michigan Players, Coach Detail Why Vols Are Such a Tough Matchup

By Jake Nichols18 hours ago
USATSI_17914618_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead of Round of 32 Showdown With 11-Seed Michigan

By Jack Foster19 hours ago
967AA4A2-E99A-4A48-9D0A-DB2C52B63365
Men's Basketball

For Howard Family and Barnes, Michigan-Tennessee Will Mark Quite a "What If" Scenario

By Jake Nichols20 hours ago
A0AA7B60-2479-4074-A694-67BCA374EC9E
Men's Basketball

Vols Fueled by Unified Movement and ‘Desperate’ Approach Heading into Michigan Matchup

By Jake NicholsMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17915648_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee's March Madness Victory Against Longwood

By Jack FosterMar 17, 2022