Tennessee athletics social media has done it again. Whether it is football, men’s basketball, or in this case women's basketball, UT sports pages never fail to get fans blood pumping before a big event.

Before the Lady Vols take on Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Lady Vols twitter released a hype video for the team, highlighting UT's ability to overcome injuries and host in the Big Dance.

The video can be seen below.

Tennessee and Buffalo will tip-off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday in Thompson-Boling Arena, as the Lady Vols look to achieve their second NCAA Tournament win in Kellie Harper's tenure as head coach on Rocky Top.

Kellie Harper's press conference before the Saturday showdown can be read here.

