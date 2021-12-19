Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Watch: Lady Vols HC Addresses Media Following First Loss of the Season

    The Tennessee Lady Vols suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the reigning national champions in Stanford. Harper met with the media following the loss. Watch below.
    The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols (9-1) fell to the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (8-2) 74-63 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. 

    The Lady Vols struggled to start the first half and allowed the Cardinal to have 26 points in the second quarter. 

    However, Tennessee opened the second half with a bang, outscoring Stanford 20-9 in the third quarter led by Alexus Dye's 12 third-quarter points. 

    It was not enough, though, as Stanford flexed their muscle yet again in the fourth quarter and eventually held off UT's comeback attempt.

    Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper talked to the media following the loss. While disappointed, Harper noted that this team will bounce back and learn from the defeat.

    "My teams don't check out. They are going to be focused Monday. We'll figure out what we want to do tomorrow. We will have a holiday get-together. Sometimes you need to be with your team. They will come motivated on Monday."

    Read More

    The Lady Vols take on ETSU on Monday in Thompson-Boling Arena in game three of a five game home stand.

    Harper's entire post-game availability is above. 

