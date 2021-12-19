Watch: Lady Vols HC Addresses Media Following First Loss of the Season

The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols (9-1) fell to the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (8-2) 74-63 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

The Lady Vols struggled to start the first half and allowed the Cardinal to have 26 points in the second quarter.

However, Tennessee opened the second half with a bang, outscoring Stanford 20-9 in the third quarter led by Alexus Dye's 12 third-quarter points.

It was not enough, though, as Stanford flexed their muscle yet again in the fourth quarter and eventually held off UT's comeback attempt.

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper talked to the media following the loss. While disappointed, Harper noted that this team will bounce back and learn from the defeat.

"My teams don't check out. They are going to be focused Monday. We'll figure out what we want to do tomorrow. We will have a holiday get-together. Sometimes you need to be with your team. They will come motivated on Monday."

The Lady Vols take on ETSU on Monday in Thompson-Boling Arena in game three of a five game home stand.

Harper's entire post-game availability is above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.