Watch: Harper Talks Player Performances, Fans and Resiliency After Gripping Overtime Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the media following Tennessee's 86-83 thrilling overtime win over Arkansas.

Arkansas entered the game on a three-game winning streak, having beaten LSU in the game prior–and the Lady Vols soon learned why. The Razorbacks entered halftime with a nine-point lead, but led by rebounding, Jordan Horston, Rae Burrell, and free throw makes, Tennessee took it to overtime and eventually won by three points, bringing their record when trailing to begin the fourth quarter to 6-1.

The resiliency the Lady Vols showed against Arkansas has been seen time and time again this season, and Kellie Harper made sure to credit her team's fight in another hard fought victory against a tough Razorback squad that is, according to her, 'playing some terrific basketball right now.'

Harper also touched on Sara Puckett and Rae Burrell's big nights, as well as how crucial Jordan Horston's competitiveness and poise is to the team.

Horston, Burrell and Puckett led to a big Lady Vol win, a crucial win for the program after dropping an upset loss to Auburn last Thursday in which their confidence was 'shaky' according to head coach Kellie Harper.

Against the Hogs, it was far from it.

"Tonight, I felt like we saw our basketball team," Harper said of the team's confidence against Arkansas. "And this is how we played the majority of the season. We didn't play great in the first half. I thought we were a little stale, offensively. We didn't make shots. We gave up too many points I thought in the first half, as well. I got after them at halftime and called some names, and challenged our team, and they responded and that's what you love to see."

Harper's entire media availability can be watched above.

