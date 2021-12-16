Skip to main content
    Watch: Lady Vols HC Meets With Media Ahead of Showdown With Stanford

    The Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed local media a couple of days before UT's big game against Stanford. Watch below.
    Author:

    The Tennessee Lady Vols will take on Stanford in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET.

    Stanford won the 2021 college women's basketball national championship in early April and have been nothing short of dominant this season.

    The Cardinal come to Knoxville the third ranked team in the nation, having beaten four ranked opponents in the past month. Stanford's lone loss came to Texas in the second game of the season, but head coach Tara VanDerveer's squad will enter Saturday's contest with plenty of confidence on a seven-game winning streak.

    Harper spoke on Stanford during her Thursday media availability, notably touching on Tamari Key's matchup against Cameron Brink, Brooklynn Miles' growth and energy, the team's confidence as a whole and more. 

    Harper's entire Thursday local media availability is in the video above. 

