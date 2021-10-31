Watch: Lady Vols Media Day Wrap-Up

All nine players who talked to VR2 for a two to three minute interview at the media day are below:

Alexus Dye; Senior Forward

Keyen Green; Senior Forward/Center

Jordan Horston; Junior Guard

Tamari Key; Junior Center

Brooklyn Miles; Freshman Guard

Sara Puckett; Freshman Guard/Forward

Jessie Rennie; Junior Guard

Karoline Striplin; Freshman Forward

Kaiya Wynn; Freshman Guard

Two notable absences from the list of interviews is Rae Burrell and Jordan Walker. Burrell and Walker met with the media for a formal press conference during Thursday's media day, and their availability video is below.

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper's press conference from Thursday's media day is available at the top of the article.

The Lady Vols open the season with an exhibition against Georgia College on Wednesday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and officially on Wednesday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET against Southern Illinois.

