    October 31, 2021
    Watch: Lady Vols Media Day Wrap-Up

    In wrapping up coverage of the Lady Vols' media day on Thursday, watch nine players on the Lady Vols roster discuss personal goals and thoughts on this year's team
    Author:

    All nine players who talked to VR2 for a two to three minute interview at the media day are below:

    Alexus Dye; Senior Forward

    Keyen Green; Senior Forward/Center

    Jordan Horston; Junior Guard

    Tamari Key; Junior Center

    Brooklyn Miles; Freshman Guard

    Sara Puckett; Freshman Guard/Forward

    Jessie Rennie; Junior Guard

    Karoline Striplin; Freshman Forward

    Kaiya Wynn; Freshman Guard

    Two notable absences from the list of interviews is Rae Burrell and Jordan Walker. Burrell and Walker met with the media for a formal press conference during Thursday's media day, and their availability video is below. 

    Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper's press conference from Thursday's media day is available at the top of the article. 

    The Lady Vols open the season with an exhibition against Georgia College on Wednesday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and officially on Wednesday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET against Southern Illinois. 

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

