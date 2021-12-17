Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Lady Vols PG Talks to Media Before Stanford Game

    Lady Vols' senior point guard Jordan Walker addressed the media ahead of a marquee Saturday matchup with the reigning national champions Stanford. Watch below.
    Author:

    The No. 7 Lady Vols will host the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal women's basketball squad thus Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena, making it their first top-10 matchup of the season. Stanford is the reigning women's basketball national champion and will present the toughest challenge UT has faced all year.

    Senior point guard Jordan Walker met with the media during Thursday's local media availability ahead of the showdown with Stanford. The Michigan native touched on her expectations heading into the matchup, the thought process on bigger games, the fans, Brooklynn Miles, how Tennessee has been able to stay undefeated and more. 

    Walker's entire availability is in the video above. 

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Read More

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    Jordan Walker Stanford Press 12 16 21
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Lady Vols PG Talks to Media Before Stanford Game

    43 seconds ago
    Kellie-Harper-practice-1024x682
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Lady Vols HC Meets With Media Ahead of Showdown With Stanford

    9 minutes ago
    Brian Maurer
    Football

    Former Vols QB Maurer Finds New Home

    21 hours ago
    Tayven Jackson
    Recruiting

    Josh Heupel Discusses QB Signee Tayven Jackson

    Dec 15, 2021
    1AB67E85-4559-4AC2-890F-D9D40240D2F8
    Recruiting

    Impact Report: Vols Land Massive Edge Presence in James Pearce

    Dec 15, 2021
    7C49973F-641A-4D8B-88A4-1779492E6A38
    Recruiting

    Just In: Tennessee Signs Prized Edge Rusher James Pearce

    Dec 15, 2021
    86FD4B1E-9A5D-40BD-88D1-6B7A369D7D6B
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: RB Justin Williams

    Dec 15, 2021
    Chas Nimrod
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Profile: WR Charles Nimrod

    Dec 15, 2021